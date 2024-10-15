England national team





Thomas Duchel has become England’s new manager after agreeing to take charge of the Three Lions, according to The Times.

The England national team was looking for a coach and the process was accelerated after the Three Lions lost to our national team at Wembley.

Reported by times, Thomas Tuchel has agreed to take over as England coach and he will be introduced on Wednesday (16/10), meaning he will be on the bench for the decisive game against our national team at OAKA, unexpectedly.

While Lee Carsley will be on duty for these four Nations League games, Tuchel will come in for Gareth Southgate.

Thomas Tuchel’s last job was at Bayern, where he stayed from March 2023 until the summer of 2024. He has sat on the bench at Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, with whom he won the Champions League.

In fact, this is the first time a German team has taken on the England national team.