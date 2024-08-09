Tsitsipas continues, fresh verbal attack on his father: “He’s not very smart”

The Stephanos Tsitsipas In his opening 2nd round, he lost to Japan’s Kei Nishikori 2-0 (6-4, 6-4). Montreal And he has been excluded from the Canadian tournament TennisHe spoke about his verbal assault on his father Messenger of GodTell him that he is disappointed and then another riot!

«I felt like my ball was dead. It’s not heavy when I press with the front hand. I have been complaining to my trainer about this for the past 4-5 days. That’s why I fought him during the match.

For me, the ATP Masters 1000 tournament is important. I need and deserve a coach who listens to me as a player and listens to my opinion. My father was not very bright Or really good at handling these types of situations.

This is not the first time he has done this. I am really disappointed with him. I don’t know if I can make any changes now, but I’m very disappointed. The most important thing for a player is to get immediate and good feedback from a coach.

Earlier in the first set and even in failure 4-1 Visibly irritated by his Japanese opponent, the Greek tennis player turned to his father and coach. Curse him. Go to go@@@@@ and listen to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Watch the video:



Yes, if so kicked him out from the field. “Leave the Stadium” He told his father several times in a serious tone. Apostolos Tsitsipas walks out and then the camera tracks him high up in the stands. In history, the Greek tennis player was eliminated in 2-0 sets (6-4, 6-4).

Watch the video:



It is recalled that this is not the first time this has happened, as Stefanos Tsitsipas kicked his father off the field again. U.S open But also in the Vienna competition. In fact, the Greek tennis player ended up doing his opponent Danil Medvedev during the semi-finals in Rome when he cursed his mother and kicked her out of the box because he couldn’t stand her speaking in Russian. He was Russian and understood what he was saying.

“Don’t speak Russian. Speak in Greek. Don’t speak Russian. Mom I serve, you speak Russian. Get off the field, you better not speak Russian. Are you completely insane? I can’t understand what is going through your mind. She speaks her own language. If thy God be with thee “”.

Notably, this was Tsitsipas’ first tournament since the Paris Olympics, where he was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Novak Djokovic.

