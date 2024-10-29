Tripoli’s Metropolitan Cathedral Accident – Man Dies After Being Pulled From Elevator (Photos, Video)

A tragic accident took place on the morning of Tuesday, October 29, at the Holy Church of Agios Basilio in Tripoli.

After 11:25 am, the fire brigade, EKAV and police rushed to the city’s metropolitan temple after receiving a call. The first information is about a person being trapped. However, the crowd and mobilization at the Holy Temple was so great that the faces of those gathered had obvious concern. (See here)

The fire department rescued an unconscious man who was added to the infrastructure of the temple only in 2022, while cleaning the lift operating in the holy temple to serve the disabled and the elderly. As far as we know, the elevator has fallen.

Immediately after the release, the 63-year-old man was transferred to the Tripoli Panargadian Hospital, where inhumane efforts were made to regain consciousness, but this was not possible.

After continuous and intensive efforts by doctors, his death was officially declared shortly before 12:30 p.m.

In the photos we are posting, it looks like the lift cage has fallen.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.