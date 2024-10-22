Tragedy in Nafplio: “My child committed suicide because I argued with him”

Tragedy occurred at noon on Tuesday 22/10 in Nafplio, when a 14-year-old student fell to his death from the field.

It is usual for the minors to climb the fence of the stand and exercise, but this time everything was different, according to initial reports.

The child’s father, a contractor by trade, was in Tripoli on business when he was informed about the tragedy.

He ruled out the possibility of a third person’s intervention and says the 14-year-old decided to jump off the stage himself after being scolded and kicked out of his school.

“It fell to him. He was expelled from school, I gave him a punishment, he fell and jumped over it. He didn’t send us a message. He fell from a height, I had a little argument with him on the phone, I punished him. I told him, ‘You sit at home, anywhere. I said, ‘You won’t go,’ and he chose to jump from there.”said the child’s father.

According to Live News sources, the 14-year-old boy was suicidal. The boy’s family was summoned from the school and told in writing that the child needed psychological support, the same source said.

The 14-year-old’s parents and two sisters still can’t believe what happened and the local community is in mourning.

Please note that the ground will be sealed and closed today, October 22 and tomorrow, October 23.