Traffic congestion at Kifisos and significant delays at Attiki Odos

Today, most of the residents of Athens chose their cars and not the moving public transport due to the rain, resulting in increased traffic on the main streets of the city from the morning.

A traffic jam occurred on Kifissos Avenue in the early hours of Thursday (15.2.2024), resulting in long delays for cars on Athens' main road artery.

According to reports, a car accident involving 4 cars took place at the height of Dsaunda Street in Patisia.

No injuries were reported in the collision, while only property damage was caused.

As the vehicles have already been removed, there is a traffic jam at the scene.

It is noticeable that increased traffic is observed on Attiki Otos, Kifisias Avenue, Athens – Corinth and other main roads of the capital.

Atticki Otos

Long delays are observed in Attiki Odos:

Delayed arrival at the airport

25-30 minutes from Phyllis to Kifisia,

20-25 minutes from Metamorfosi (entrance from Lamia) to Kifisias.

Current delays to Elefsina

5-10 minutes out to Lamia,

15-20 minutes from Anthousa to Kifisias,

15'-20' girth Yimito Ag. Paraskevi-Kifisias