‘To me you’re a winner, you’ll normally get a bonus’

25.08.2024 | 02:00

After Olympiakos were defeated by Flamengo in the final of the U20 Intercontinental Cup, Vangelis Marinakis went to the team’s locker room and insisted that Sothiris Xailidopoulos considered his players to be winners.

At U20 level, Olympiakos failed to become world champions in Brazil after losing 2-1 to Flamengo at the Maracana. At the end of the final, Vangelis Marinakis went to the red and white locker room and spoke to Sothiris Xailidopoulos’ players, insisting that they would normally receive the bonus awarded for winning the trophy.

Details by the owner of PAE Olympiacos

“I don’t want to see bowed heads! This is no time for tears or celebrations. It’s time to learn that some carelessness in life may not get you what you deserve in the end. But you’re here regardless. You never stopped supporting your team in front of 40,000 people, you stood, you fought, we have you.” I want you to be proud of what you’ve done so far, as much as you’re proud of.

We support you, you are the future of the club and on your way you will wear the red and white and win countless titles. Let’s all get together and from tomorrow it will be back to work, I repeat. I don’t want to see bowed heads. You lived as European champions in a stadium that was our dream when we were kids! Let us continue to dream, all good things are ahead of us.

There was a bonus for winning the trophy, which you usually get, because like I said, I consider you winners!”