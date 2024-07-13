Time is running out for 1.9 million taxpayers who did not submit their returns

The deadline for filing tax returns for 2024 is fast approaching, which means that for income earned in 2023, about 1.9 million taxpayers are yet to file their returns.

The Ministry of National Economy and Finance says there is no reason to extend the relevant deadline for submitting tax returns, which ends on July 26, at a time when more market players are requesting an extension to allow taxpayers and entrepreneurs to be consistent with their obligations.

Regarding the progress of tax reporting so far, it is revealed that seven out of ten (68.57%) do not pay additional tax and their tax return is zero (47.65%) or credit (20.92%). ), that is, they will get a tax refund.

Let’s take a closer look at the data obtained based on AADE’s update and the latest update on July 12.

Tax Returns: After 6,616,512 tax returns were submitted last year, 4,692,122 returns have been submitted, which is 71% of what was expected.

Debit notes: 31.43% of all declarations were debit notes (1,474,733 notes) and 2.1 billion euros in additional tax. Due to the increase in declared incomes, the average amount of the payment is 1,426 euros, but also the use of the measurement that presumes the determination of incomes for freelancers.

Credit Allowances: 20.92% tax refund on allowances. In other words, 981,591 taxpayers received immediate cash or will receive immediate cash, if they have no other outstanding debts with the tax office, an offset. The total amount of refunds was 298,947,829 euros and the average amount was 305 euros.

Zero permissions: 47.65% of permissions are zero, numbering 2,235,796.

Submission of revision reports

However, it should be noted that AADE is inviting many taxpayers via email to continue submitting revised returns because new data from employers or insurance funds became available to the authority when they filed their tax returns on the platform. In a message sent by AADE to thousands of pensioners, EFKA has sent new data for income, so they are obliged to amend the statements without penalty until July 26, 2024.

They are asking for an extension

At the same time, more market players and accountants are asking for an extension of the deadline for submission of notifications, citing the system’s inability to remain stable due to operational problems. In particular, the Greek Chamber of Commerce has already requested an extension of tax returns until the end of September, while the Panhellenic Federation of Tax Technicians has requested a two-month extension. In May and June.

And the Panhellenic Federation of Tax Professionals (POFEE), moving in the same direction, requires a large number of returns to be submitted in a few days and any corrections to those submitted automatically after balance. Deficiencies and incorrect data.

However, for his part, Ministry of National Economy and Finance press representative Homeros Tsapalos says “there is no reason for any extension”.

The question of assumption is almost nil

Finally, at the same time, it is important to note that only 83 or 0.05% of those taxed based on the presumptive method of determining free income have so far submitted an application challenging the tax by accepting the tax. Censorship. AADE has received an additional 106 requests to refuse tax for objective reasons, which are provided for in the law, for example military service, imprisonment, hospitalization in a hospital or clinic, inability to perform an activity due to pregnancy, etc.