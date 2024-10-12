Tilos mayor sued for incident with woman at port during migrant disembarkation

Sue her Mayor of Tilos, Maria Gamma Its resident testified Rhodes, 106 migrants, of foreign origin, rescued by port police after an incident at the island’s port on September 4, 2024, before the Rhodes Criminal Prosecutor.

As stated dimokratiki.gr, The woman, along with her suit, requested a criminal case and punishment of the mayor for defamation, slander, slander, defamation, violation of the Personal Data Act, defamation, threats, etc. Public offense of incitement to hatred, as well as any other offense deemed to have been committed by the Prosecutor’s Office and other offenders, as well as persons who have committed and participated in the above acts.

Chronicle

on that day, Mayor of Tilos One woman said she asked the migrants to “throw them into the sea” when they arrived at the port and started filming.

The complainant posted her own post on Facebook, as well as took a video of herself, denying the allegations against her.

In a video released by the plaintiff, the mayor can be heard monotonously saying, “Don’t give me one, you’re going to sea.”

What does the case say?

at complaint About her, the woman, with her two friends from France, were on the right side of the central harbor of the island, where they were fishing, when they saw a large liner come into port, and it was on a channel. Tilos.

The ship, when very close, did not stop at the harbor for the people to disembark, but anchored outside the bay and waited.

Then he noticed a slightly larger boat coming up behind him Coast Guard. Then he realized that something serious was about to happen, which is why the Coast Guard ship had to come to port first, while the passenger ship had to wait.

In fact, a large Coast Guard vessel entered the island’s harbor and sank on the ship’s nose. He was looking so anxiously that the Coast Guard had to land immediately to see what had happened, he said.

At that moment she looked surprised, what happened. On the boat, there were dozens of people, children, women, but most of them were young and completely healthy young people, who immediately understood that they were foreign refugees, who were rescued and transferred by the coast guard. Reception facility in Delos. As soon as the ship ran ashore, all these people started loading and disembarking with the help of the Greek port guards.