Thessaloniki: Crowds at student march on October 28 – see videos and pictures

At 11 a.m., the student march in Thessaloniki began on October 28, as crowds watched the event of respect and remembrance.

To celebrate the anniversary of “NO”, students from 21 schools in Thessaloniki marched on Chimiski Street. The Philharmonic of the Municipality of Thessaloniki started first, followed by the flag bearers of the schools.

According to local website thestival.gr, hundreds of children’s parents and relatives clapped non-stop and gave their own rhythm to cheer their efforts.

See photos from the parade / Eurokinissi-BERVERIDIS VASILIS

On the official platform, Deputy Minister of Interior Konstantinos Giulekas, ND MP Stavros Kalafatis, SYRIZA MP Katerina Nodopoulos, ND State MP Maria Nefeli Hatzioannito, Basok Parliamentary Representative Dimitris Mantsos, SYRIZA Deputy Governor Petros Babak for Environment and Development of Central Macedonia Kostas Giudikas, Thess Mayor of Loniki Stelios angelotis.

From left: ND State Member of Parliament Maria Nefeli Hatziioannidou, Central Macedonia Deputy Governor Kostas Giudikas, PASOK Parliamentary Representative Dimitris Manzos and SYRIZA campaigner Katerina Notopoulou / Photo: Eurokinissi-VERVERIDIS VASILIS

Under-Secretary of the Interior Konstantinos Giulekas and Metropolitan of Thessaloniki Philotheos

/ Photo: Eurokinissi-BERVERIDIS VASILIS

SYRIZA MP Petros Pappas, ND State MP Maria Nefeli Hadzioannito, Central Macedonia Deputy Governor Kostas Giudaikas, Basok Parliamentary Representative Dimitris Manzos and SYRIZA MP Katerina Notopoulou / Photo: Urokinisi-Ververitis Visilis

According to the announcement of the Thessaloniki Transport Authority, from 10:30 until the end of the student march events, all vehicular traffic will not be allowed on the following roads:

Cimisky, in its section from the XANTh square. Up to I.Dragoumi Street.

Pavlo Mela, in its section from L. Pyrgou Square to Tsimiski Street.

In all vertical streets of the specified sections of the above streets.