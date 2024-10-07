These are the ELAS officers working for the “Greek FBI”.

EL.AS’s President’s decision was released today, Monday (7/10). For the posts of Lieutenant Generals and Brigadier Generals They will hire a new agency that will operate to FBI standards.

According to information, the Commander of the Organized Crime Directorate (as the official name of the new service) is assumed by Lt. Gen. Fotis DuitsisThe Deputy Director is assumed by Lt. Gen George DeSimas (who was director of Thessaloniki Security).

Brigadier General Giorgos Maggas moves from the director of the abolished Economic Police to the Attica Security Directorate. Brigadier General Yannis Stavrakakis He moves from the Division of Aliens and Border Protection to become the second deputy director of the Greek FBI.

Or Antonia Leosis From the Directorate of Foreigners he moves to the Chief of Staff Office. The Alexis Kotsiopoulos From the Directorate of Defense of Attica in GADA. Brigadier General George Bourodimos From the Directorate of Defense of Attica in GADA. The Vasilis Papagostas From Directorate of Electronic Crime Prosecution to Aliens and Border Protection Division, as Head.

The Alexander Stamadeo In the Defense Directorate of Attica, he works as an assistant. The Konstantinos Athanasakos Director from Direct Action Directorate of Thessaloniki to Defense Directorate of Thessaloniki.

