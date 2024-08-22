The weather is going to drive us crazy: rain, weekend “in the oven” and then bad weather ala Italian

The weather for the next few days was nothing short of…strange.

Yesterday was a breath of fresh air After about 50 days, it gradually ends and the mercury gradually rises.

However, a fresh wave of bad weather from Italy is expected to hit the country next week. According to ERT meteorologist Panagiotis Giannopoulos, This bad weather will mainly affect western and northern Greece.

Yesterday was a cold day

Yesterday, Wednesday, August 21, a drop in temperature was recorded by the network of automatic weather stations of the Mete.gr/National Observatory of Athens.

As shown in the diagram in the figure below, On Wednesday 21/08 the highest temperature was recorded in Sparta and was equal to 36.3 °C.

additional, The average maximum temperature of the country was equal to 30.2 °COnly 4 out of 496 active stations (currently) recorded temperatures above 35 °C, making it the coldest day recorded in the last 46 days (from 4-5 July 2024).

Today’s forecast for Thursday 22-08-2024

Generally clear weather. In the afternoon and afternoon over the mainland and Crete, temporary clouds will form and local rain or showers will occur mainly in the mountains.

Winds will be northwesterly 3 to 5 and up to 6 Beaufort in the Aegean region.

Temperatures will rise slightly in continental areas. It will reach continental 34 to 36 degrees and local 37 degrees. Temperatures range from 28 to 32 degrees Celsius in the island nation and 33 to 34 degrees Celsius locally in the Ionian, East Aegean, Dodecanese and southern Crete regions.

Forecast for Friday 23-08-2024

Generally clear weather, with occasional clouds in mid- and northern continental areas in the afternoon and afternoon, mainly in the mountains, with localized rain or showers.

Winds north-northwest 3 to 5 and Aegean 5 to 6, temporarily inland 7 Beaufort.

The temperature will rise slightly. It reaches continental 35 to 37 degrees and local 38 degrees. Temperatures range from 29 to 33 degrees Celsius in the island nation and 34 to 35 degrees Celsius inland in the Ionian, East Aegean, Dodecanese and southern Crete regions.

Forecast for Saturday 08-24-2024

Generally clear weather with occasional clouds in the afternoon and afternoon over continental areas, mainly in the mountains, with localized showers and possible isolated storms.

Winds will be northwesterly 3 to 5 and Aegean 5 to 6, inland to 7 Beaufort.

The temperature does not change significantly.

Forecast for Sunday 08-25-2024

Generally clear weather. In the afternoon and afternoon, there will be temporary cloud formation over continental areas, mainly in the mountains, and localized showers and isolated storms in the north.

Winds will be northwest 3 to 5 and Aegean 5 to 6 Beaufort.

The temperature does not change significantly.