The relatives of the Greek student are shocked by this

“They sacrificed him to the madness of war,” said the devastated father of a 26-year-old Greek student who died after falling off a tram in Tel Aviv.

Relatives and friends of a 26-year-old Greek man from Jerusalem who was killed in an attack in Tel Aviv’s Jaffa neighborhood on Tuesday (2/10) are devastated.

It’s about him Iona Carosi, Son of Dimitris Karosis, a famous doctor from Thessaloniki who immigrated to Israel in 1988.

Thursday morning (3/10) Oh uncle By Iona Karousis, George Karosis, He spoke on the morning television program “Connections”.

“He did not lose his life. The killers killed him. They hanged him. He’s a 26-year-old kid, full of life, the best kid around. A soul, educated, well read, kind, trilingual, played piano, an athlete. An incredible child! He went to do his university homework and was gassed by four bullets in the chest“ He said.

“We’re all devastated. I spoke to my brother twice on the phone and he couldn’t help it. Like us of course. We were together until a few days ago. He was in Halkidiki, Thessaloniki because he comes to town often. This is his hometown. It’s another thing if he was born in Israel and studied there.” Added Iona’s uncle.

“Ionas is an only child. Together with my brother Dimitris Karosis Rania, his wife, both doctors, went to Israel in 1988 on scholarships because both were excellent students. They did their profession there. My brother is one of the best neurologists in the world, and Ionas had to study in Tel Aviv because there was no corresponding school in Jerusalem. He went to study in the 5th year and their house was in Jerusalem. Explained specifically:

“They had a task to reserve some spaces for tram stations. He was not going to use this public transport. He went on to record the site as part of his work at the university. We only know that he was there. They got off the tram and started shooting.

“They sacrificed him to the madness of war”

“Lost everything…victim to war frenzy” Devastated, Iona’s father announced Wednesday night (2/10). Dimitris KarosisSpeaking on ANT1’s flagship newscast.

“He was the best person in the world. His heart was his mind. I lost everything. Never had such a heart. Never met, never met someone like that. [.] My only son… He was sacrificed here in the frenzy of war. There is no man without this man. I don’t say that as a father, those who know him can. No such heart”He continued.

And then Dimitris Karosis revealed how His son received four bulletsHe was at the scene of the attack on the occasion of an assignment for the university.

Announcement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs about the Greek student

“We unequivocally condemn the terrorist attack in Tel Aviv’s Jaffa area.

We are deeply saddened to note that among the victims of the attack was a Greek citizen living in Jerusalem.

We express our deepest condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased.”

Seven people died in the attack – including one attacker

It is noteworthy that 7 people died in this and others 16 people were injured During the attack on the station in a nearby street in Jaffa. According to the local police report, the deadly attack started inside the train carriage and continued on the platform.

One of the terrorists who carried out the attack He was shot deadoh Second serious injury, According to the police. According to authorities’ investigation, one of the attackers worked near the scene of the attack and was familiar with the area.

Among the injured was an IDF soldier on duty who was seriously injured, they said The Times of Israel.

The IDF said it arrested and interrogated several suspects believed to have helped the attackers buy the weapon used in the attack and infiltrate Israel.