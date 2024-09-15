The premiere for the digital tutorial is Tuesday

Digital training, classified by the Ministry of Education as the “best innovation” of this school year, will have its official debut on Tuesday, September 16, 2024 for 3rd high school students.

“A tool to reduce inequalities”, the Minister of Education, Kyriakos Pierrakakis, called it in his recent TV appearance, digital training is aimed at all students from 5th grade to 3rd high school.

At digitalschool.gov.gr, approximately 120,000 students of the 3rd Lyceum can register and get free access to afternoon lectures.

From the point of view of the Government and the Ministry of Education, special attention has been paid to the implementation of Digital School as part of the General Plan for Digital School presented by the Prime Minister and the Minister last May. Education itself aims to strengthen the educational process in all classes of the school.

According to information from APE-MPE, a detailed presentation of the digital training center by the political leadership of the ministry will be soon.

Every applicant for admission to higher education through national examinations will have free access to digital training, giving them the opportunity to watch live lectures for all subjects in the courses being examined, including specialist courses. Linear and architectural design, German and French.

In total, 98 teachers will provide individual support to students during remedial teaching in 45 subjects that will be tested nationwide in June in public and vocational high schools. Also, integrated special vocational high schools and 10 special education courses for high schools will involve teaching.

Students will have the opportunity to participate interactively during the lessons, while they will also have the opportunity to follow the entire syllabus in electronic format.

Finally, it is worth noting that digital training includes educational material for all classes from 5th grade to 3rd high school. Already, according to the relevant update of the Ministry of Education, the content of modern Greek language and mathematics courses for all grades of high school is available in the Digital Education Center, and by the end of 2025, 2,500 comprehensible and digital videos will be assigned to a total of 49 subjects from 5th grade to 3rd high school.