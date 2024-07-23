The head of the Secret Service resigned

The head of the Secret Service announced his resignation. Kimberly CheetFollowing her confession to her disappearance on the day of his attempted murder Donald Trump During his speech.

Kimberly Cheatle, the agency’s director, is responsible for the protection of America’s high-profile figures. It acknowledged the agency’s failure to protect Trump. «We failedSeittle conceded before a House committee yesterday.

In an email to Secret Service personnel on Tuesday, Seatlett said one of the Secret Service’s primary duties is to protect the nation’s leaders and the institution. “Not responding to work she».

The Obvious security flaws The harsh criticism that Trump faced on the ticket before the firing and in the days that followed cast more doubt on his position. “I do not want my resignation requests to distract from the great work each of you is doing for our core missionMs. Seittle said in an email, the New York Times reported.

He further stated, “In light of recent events, it is with a heavy heart that I have taken the difficult decision to resign as your Chief Minister.».

President Joe Biden, in a statement, thanked Seittle for answering his call to lead the organization. “As a leader, one of the most difficult jobs in public service requires honor, courage and incredible integrity to take full responsibility for an organization.». He also said that a new director will be appointed soon.