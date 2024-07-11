The fire brigade is at its feet – which fire hydrants are causing problems

Another tough day for them Firefighters Those who continue to struggle in Fire fronts Inside Soufli Evrou, Lesbos, Alexandroupoli and Corinthia.

In battle and in the air

In particular, fire The outrage continues for another 24 hours SouffleIn Roosa village. The fire front, along with its mobilization, is located in low vegetation Fire department should be large. They rushed to the area 25 firefighters Seven vehicles, two helicopters and three planes.

At the same time, it is ongoing fire and in a rural area near Lagos village Didymodeiko. The fire is burning dry grass and 4 vehicles with 8 firefighters are operating at the scene, while the fire department explains that its spread is not cause for concern.

On foot for the fire at Corinth

big fire The inside is also broken Stimaca of Corinth. According to the first information, the fire is currently developing in the valley near the residential area, inside the forest, without any threat to the houses.

A strong ground and air force has been mobilized to fight the fire, namely 97 firefighters with 3 groups of infantry units, 28 vehicles, 11 aircraft and five helicopters, including one coordination. Subsidiaries are provided by local water bodies and project machinery.

At the same time, 3 planes and 2 helicopters are dropping water from the sky

Fire on Lesbos – Burnt person in car

The fire is also spreading in the agricultural area in his area Polychnito Lesvos At Position traperia. 22 firemen and 7 vehicles are being dispatched to the scene along with a team of pedestrians. 5 planes and 2 helicopters drop water from the sky. Volunteers and water carriers from the municipality of West Lesvos are helping with the damming project.

In fact, one person was found burnt inside the car. The police and fire department have registered a case and are investigating

According to the latest updates, an elderly man has died from a burning car in Traperia area of ​​Palichnidos, Lesvos. He was the only passenger in the vehicle and his car, according to investigations, veered off the road and hit a tree, causing it to burst into flames.

The fire quickly spread to nearby grasslands and then to woodlands. The fire, according to the latest update from the fire department, is moving towards Agios Phokas Cape in the south-central part of Lesvos.

Fire alert in Alexandroupoli

fire The blast occurred around noon on Thursday in the Agroforestry area at the 611th km of Egnatia Road in the municipality. Alexandroupolis. They rushed to the spot and are trying 25 firefighters 1 Infantry Group, 7 Vehicles and 1 Helicopter of 7th EMODE.