The fire at Xylogastro is a nightmare: a war that does not go to Trikala

Last updated 19:00

For a second day, firefighters battled flames and strong winds as the fire spread from Xylogastro to Acreta.

There are continued explosions on the fire fronts while 112 more evacuation messages are sent to the settlements of Lagadica, Spartinaica, Bellini, ‘Ano Kalithia, Celitorio, Saccholi and Pyrgo Xilocastro.

Hyperagos was in danger of losing his eye

At the same time, a firefighter was taken to Attica Hospital with an eye injury from a metal connector used by firefighters to connect tires. The sub-pyramid struck in their haste to flee to save themselves and, according to information, did not lose sight of him by millimeters.

“The situation is dire”

“The situation is sad for the second day in a row because of the fire that broke out on Sunday in the Rosena area,” said Vlasis Tsiotos, mayor of Xylokastro-Eurost, to APE-MPE.

As he adds, “There are many active foci, while much of the mountainous terrain of the region has already burned.” In fact, as described by Vlasis Tsiotos, “Fire, firefighters and residents have literally fought with flames in villages where they lived together. Tonight is important so that the fire does not go to the last unreached area. That is, in the areas of Karya and Trikala”.

Regarding the damage caused by the fire so far, Vlasis Tsiotos tells APE-MPE that “there is total destruction of crops”, while he added, “relatively few houses have been burnt”.

Two people died in a fire in Xylogastro Corinthia

Two people were found dead by the OPKE group in a forest area in Corinth. A preliminary investigation is being carried out by the fire department, according to reports, the two bodies were found outside Elenigo village, near the camp of the Happy Militants. An identification process is underway to establish whether they belong to two men, aged 35 and 40, who have been missing since last night in the wider area of ​​Ano Pitso, Corinthia. According to competent sources, the two men took their motorcycles and moved towards their acquaintance’s corral to help him. According to the same information, the firemen who met them on the street forced them to leave as the fire was going on.

“The bodies have been identified, we know the name and surname. They are missing.”

According to Corinthian Deputy Governor Anastasios Geolis, the dead were two men aged 35 and 40 who had been missing since yesterday in the area of ​​Pisa and were helping to put out the fire. He told ertnews that the two men were from Ano Pitsa village and had gone to a neighboring village to show the firefighters routes to facilitate their work.

“The bodies have been identified, we know the name and surname. They are missing persons,” he said.

“They are not registered volunteers. They are villagers who did not call 112 and went for help. This is how we operate in villages,” he added.

B. Kikilia condoles the families of the two victims of the Xylogastro fire

Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kigilias expresses his sorrow and condolences to the families of the two victims of the Corinthian forest fire yesterday through his “X” post.

In particular, Mr. Gigilias says:

“My deepest condolences and condolences to the families of the two youths who lost their lives yesterday in the Corinthian forest fire. I again ask citizens to heed 112 messages. Listen for instructions. Firefighters and police officers. Forest fires are very dangerous not only to property but also to people’s lives.

Houses were burnt

“The situation is very difficult and the fire department officials understand the level of difficulty because with a fury of at least 15 km, the fire has burnt everything in its path,” he told MEGA earlier.

“They went to find their friend, they were two good kids with a volunteer spirit. They went to help,” he said. “The fire is running very fast,” he said, “and it is not being stopped by ground forces, and aerial means will help us.” Vassilis Kigilias is always here, and we created a coordinating system of civil protection. We are reaching a certain point. We can’t play, and every village has lost a house, and Ano Ludro is trying to prevent fires from entering the houses.

with the information that TheTOC.grAPE-MEP