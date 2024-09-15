The FBI is investigating an “attempted assassination” against Trump

The FBI has announced that it is investigating an “attempted assassination” against former President Trump in connection with the Florida shooting.

Feasibility Research”Attempted murder” He announced that he would run against former President Donald Trump FBIRegarding the incident on Sunday (15/09). Trump International Golf Club In West Palm Beach, Florida.

Hours after the incident, the FBI, Secret Service and local sheriff’s office held a press conference detailing the incident. The assassination attempt against him was exactly two months laterDuring a campaign speech in Pennsylvania.

The course is partially closed for golf Donald Trump And Secret Service agents were a few feet in front of him when they noticed a man with a gun, authorities said.

person He was seen pushing the barrel of the gun A member of the Secret Service fired at the suspect through a fence line and then from where the president was playing golf.

A witness saw a man leave the bushes and get into a black Nissan, the local sheriff announced during a press conference. Officers located the vehicle and arrested a suspect.

What did he get?

According to Palm Beach County Sheriff Rick Bradshaw, “one of the bushes where the suspect was AK-47 rifle with diopters, Two bagsHung on the fence and A GoPro camera“.





2024 Stephanie Modatt/AP Photo

The suspect did not confess About his involvement in the attempted murder, the sheriff said without naming him or revealing his identity.

Trump: “I’m safe and well”

In an email about the fundraiser hours after the incident, Trump said: “There have been shootings in my area, but before the rumors start spreading, I want you to hear this first: I’m safe and well!“.

“Nothing slows me down. I will never back down!“, The former president said.

In his post on X, the Republican vice presidential nominee Jay Dee Vance said that “I’m glad President Trump is safe. I spoke to him before the news broke and surprisingly he was in good spirits.

We don’t know much yet, but I’m going to hug my kids really tight tonight and say a prayer of gratitude.”

Former President Donald Trump’s golf course in South Florida would have been “surrounded” if he had been president, Sheriff Bradshaw said, but the US Secret Service was “off limits” before the incident took place.

“The golf course is surrounded by bush, so if one goes into the bush, it is very beautiful. Out of sight and in his present state, he is not the current president“, Sharif said. And he added:

“If it had, we would have cordoned off the entire golf course. But since they don’t, the only areas that the Secret Service deems possible are guarded. So, I imagine the next time he comes to the golf course, there will be a little more people around the perimeter. But, the Secret Service The service did exactly what it was supposed to do.”