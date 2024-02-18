The fashion show that caused outrage was dedicated to Turkish designer Maria Callas

And not just because of yesterday's fashion show at the Parthenon Sculpture Gallery in the British Museum.

“By organizing a fashion show in the halls there Parthenon sculpturesThe British Museum once again demonstrates its zero respect for Peedias' masterpieces,” said the Culture Minister.







Full statement by Ms. Lena Mendoni:

“By holding a fashion show in the rooms where the Parthenon sculptures are displayed, the British Museum once again demonstrates its zero respect for Pedias's masterpiece. The directors of the British Museum trivialize and insult not only the monument, but also the universal values ​​it conveys. The condition of displaying and storing the sculptures in the Duveen Gallery continues to deteriorate. Stolen And it's time for abused sculptural masterpieces to shine in the attic light.”

British newspaper reported The Telegraph Turkish designer Erdem Moralıoğlu held his final London Fashion Week runway show in front of the Parthenon sculptures. “Ancient Greek sculptures on display at the British Museum were brought to England in the early 1800s by Thomas Bruce, 7th Earl of Elgin,” the release said.

A statement that underscored the organization's inspiration for Erdem's fall fashion collection, he said: The exquisite wardrobe of Greek-American soprano Maria Callas.

“Kallas was uprooted,” Moralioglu said backstage, noting that he was born in New York to Greek parents and grew up and studied in Athens. “I wanted to present her in a place that reminds me of her Greekness. This idea of ​​coming from somewhere and ending up somewhere else is very interesting to me. I think there are some parallels there,” notes the Turkish designer.













Anna Winter, Vogue's famed editor-in-chief and inspiration for the film 'The Devil Wears Prada' at the Turkish designer's fashion show at the British Museum.















Actress Lily James was the centerpiece of the Turkish designer's fashion show at the British Museum's Parthenon.





Moralioglu was born in Montreal in 1978 to an English mother and a Turkish father. Raised in Montreal and Birmingham, Moralıoğlu earned a bachelor's degree in fashion from Ryerson University. Later, he trained with Vivienne Westwood. She moved to London in 2000 and studied fashion at the Royal College of Art. She moved to New York to work with Diane von Furstenberg and returned to London in 2005 to establish her brand. She won the “British Fashion Fringe” prize worth 100 thousand British pounds for the success of her first capsule collection.















Among the guests of the Turkish designer is Anna Winter.





