The driver has been accused of raping his 44-year-old colleague in a garbage truck.

An incredible and unprecedented rape case was reported by a 44-year-old woman working in the cleaning department of the municipality of Piraeus after a male colleague molested her inside a garbage truck.

Specifically, when the 44-year-old complained to the police, the 48-year-old garbage truck driver started harassing her shortly before 04:00 on Tuesday morning.

“…The arrested man stripped the 44-year-old victim and, against her will, engaged in intercourse and sexual intercourse while they were working together on a garbage truck in the municipality of Piraeus.” The driver, after completing his act, threw the woman on the road and disappeared,” Greek police reports say, among others.

He will be examined by a medical examiner and the 48-year-old denies rape

While the police officers in charge of the case have requested the 44-year-old woman to be examined by a medical examiner, no further information has been released about the incident.

At the same time, a team from the Directorate of Crime Investigation was present at the spot where municipal garbage trucks are kept to inspect the cabin of the vehicle for evidence related to the case.

For his part, the 48-year-old driver of the garbage truck, who was arrested shortly after the incident at his home, claims he had sex with the 44-year-old woman, insisting it was done with her consent. , denies the rape charge.

The arrested man was brought before the Piraeus District Attorney on Tuesday morning, where he was given a deadline and is expected to go through the door of the 1st Investigation Department of the Piraeus Court again today.