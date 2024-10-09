Thanasis Polichondriotis: “Had Marinella not left at that time, he would have been in the shadow of Stelios Kazantgidis”

“Marinella opened her wings and flew very soon, this incredible talent,” described Thanasis Polichondriotis.

Thanasis Polychondriotis was the guest of Nancy Zambedoklou and Thanasis Anagnostopoulos in Studio 4 Wednesday afternoon on ERT. Among other things, the experienced musician noted the long-term relationship and collaboration with Stelios Kazantsidis, as well as the artistic “divorce” with Stelios Kazantsidis.

More specifically, Thanasis Polichondriotis admitted, “Marinella opened her wings and flew very quickly. This incredible talent. I don’t think it would be good for her to sit too much with Stelios Kazantsidis. I don’t think he would like her to be in the duo. What about Ria Kurti over the years? The second The voice does nothing, daring to sing alone at one point.”

“Marinella, if she had not left Stelios at that moment, I believe she would have remained in his shadow. In all probability. I believe Stelios Kazantsides knew of the adoration the world had for him. The proof of this is his death, where all Greece descended. He knew who he was.” Because he knew.”

“He loved his peace, he loved his peace, he loved the bite of the fish on the line. These are his priorities and this is his approach to life,” added Thanasis Polychondriotis in his new TV interview with ERT magazine.