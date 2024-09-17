Taxi driver sentenced for making homophobic comments against transgender people

A taxi driver in Thessaloniki was found guilty by a court of making homophobic comments against a transgender woman and sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for three years.

Following the victim’s complaint against the taxi driver, the case was taken to the audience of the Single Member Criminal Court of Thessaloniki. The court found the 67-year-old accused to have insulted the person with racist characteristics, as it concluded that the act was carried out with the intention of discriminating because of the victim’s sexual orientation and gender.

According to the case file, the incident took place in March 2022, on the way from Kamara to KTEL “Macedonia”. (Today) The 22-year-old victim complained that shortly before getting down at the intercity station to go out, the 67-year-old driver asked her if she was in a relationship with a woman she had previously kissed. , boarding a taxi.

“He asked me this question because he had homosexual beliefs and could not keep them to himself. He saw me kissing the girl I was in love with and thought I was a girl too, so he wanted to insult me,” the victim said in her statement to the police. After asking (and taking) the receipt from the driver, he handed it over to the police, thereby identifying the accused.

EL.AS. When examined by the (today) 67-year-old, he denied the act, insisting that what was reported against him was untrue. “He mistakenly believed I was a homosexual. I’ve converted thousands of clients from every social class and never had a problem,” he apologized.