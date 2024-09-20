SYRIZA: Famaleos’ candidacy “locked” – Gerovasilis: “Kassalakis will not get a second chance in the country”

On Saturday, an important meeting of SYRIZA’s central committee will be held, where the results for the congress and the presidential election will be finalized.

The party’s political secretariat decided on Thursday not to propose changes to the criteria for candidates, opening the way for the possible candidacy of Stephanos Kassalakis.

Article continues after advertisement

The ousted SYRIZA president has spoken to party MPs who support him and hinted that he will run, but has yet to make an official announcement. It looks like he will probably do that after the first EC meeting on Monday.

At the same time, speculation is heating up as to who will be the candidate for “100” (formerly “87”), which launched the impeachment motion against Kassalakis.

Apart from Pavlos Polakis, who publicly declared this, the name of Socrates Famelos is seriously debated. According to information, his candidature is “locked” until he gets the full support of “100”. There are “fermentations” for a final decision tonight, which he is expected to announce after the Central Committee meeting.

For her part, Olga Gerovasili said she would announce her results in the coming days.

Article continues after advertisement

The date for filing and signing the nomination papers will be decided by the central committee on Saturday. Each member of the KE can sign for more than one candidate president.

The roadmap calls for the November 1-3 special congressional election to be held on October 19-20, and the presidential election on 11/24 and 12/1.

Gerovasili: Kassalakis has no place in SYRIZA – apart from Nodopoulou, he has bullied others There are no additional criteria for SYRIZA nominations, just 30 signatures – Kassalakis’ announcement is awaited

Gerovasili: Kasselakis will not get a second chance

In this context, the administrators’ attacks against Stefanos Kassalakis continue. Olga Gerovasili launched a new offensive against the former president of SYRIZA.

See also Open polling: The difference between ND and PASOK Article continues after advertisement

“Man first wanted a one-man party. Period. The one who said “yes” was okay, the one who said “no” was the opponent. And the submissive, even with the bitterness of naming etc.” Ms Gerovasili reported to Attica TV.

“I am sure that Mr. Kassalakis will not get a second chance in the country and we will all do everything in our power to prevent such a chance,” the SYRIZA member of parliament added.

Asked if he deserved a second chance at the ballot box, Olga Gerovasili replied, “In my opinion he should retire with dignity, but I think he will be a candidate.”

Article continues after advertisement

“The party gave Stefanos Kasselakis a lot of tolerance and time to adapt and integrate. It’s a whole year. A big time when the problems have been intensified by the government. Most of the people showed a lot of tolerance during this time. I saw something from February and I sounded the alarm,” he added.

Gerovasili: I will answer in the next few days if I am a candidate

Asked whether he would contest the post himself, he said without being specific, he would decide in the next few days.

Article continues after advertisement

“The presidency is never sought after, I have shown that in my career. I don’t have dolphin behavior. I am not fascinated by events. I will answer this question (nomination) in the coming days. Thoughts are complicated. The moment is difficult, critical and decisive. This is an existential moment for SYRIZA”.

Kasselistas’ reactions: Are you going to take away his citizenship?

Reports by Olga Gerovasilis, Mr. The fact that Kasselakis will not get a second chance in the country caused a reaction from “Kasselistas”.

SYRIZA MP Petros Pappas wrote on social media:

Article continues after advertisement

“In what capacity exactly does Ms. Gerovasili decide who gets a second chance in the country and who doesn’t? Does that take away her citizenship? Amazing!”

On the same wavelength and talking about “political distraction” is the troll’s post by Syriza Ben Dalourah:

https://x.com/ntalaoura/status/1837197422826594708