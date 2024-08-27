Sven Koren Eriksson: A Tribute to a Greek Coach Who Lived His Greatness

Wednesday July 21, 2022,

With mutual respect and appreciation and the necessary explanations given, we decided with my team management to terminate the contract.

The Mr He told me to meet him at his house with my immediate partner before I come back GreeceRelax now, human coffee, but as he told us, honor our acquaintance in his own way.

We started very early from his town Carlstadt to go to his residence MrLocated about 80 km outside the city, the incredible natural beauty of the fairytale landscape. We wanted to be with him Felipe (Partner) should enjoy Mr. as much as possible because we don’t know if this is the last time or if there will be more in the future.

We arrived just in time, oh Mr He welcomed us without fail and after walking around his beautiful garden for a while, we sat on the terrace where he served us homemade coffee and some of the best strawberries in Sweden (yes, Swedes have strawberries too) that thrive there.

On one hand I felt that way happy And happiness I lived with him for what I lived, as they were in me It gets dark Everything, because in a little while it will all be over. After analyzing and discussing, laughing, crying and a little bit about those moments we shared, the tough moment Farewell.

Living abroad for the last 6 years I always carry with me valuables sentimental value. Priceless “value” pieces, each for its own special reason. So one of these valuable items Magic cardI dated March 4, 1999. It has been carefully preserved over the years and is in excellent condition.

Without a second thought, that morning my heart and soul told me to surrender as one voice the man He has not only lit up my football career in the last 10 months and he has done it again and again with many others in his career.

The big moment has arrived. I carefully took out the match ticket from an envelope and asked Mister to accept it as a minimum token. respect, Appreciation And Infinite gratitude.

The Mr He accepted it reverently, took it in his hand and led us to a separate part of his house, let us call it that. Trophy HallIt contains all of his personal valuables: photos, medals, banners, memorabilia, trophies…lots of trophies. But wait, look here, their last trophy European Cup Teams 1998-99 .

The Mr He put the ticket next to the trophy and told me: “Kostas will enter here with the trophy, side by side…”.

Twenty-three years later, the reason for the ticket was revealed Magic paper.

Thanks so much Swennys – rest in peace.