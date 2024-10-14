Suspiciously armed man arrested outside Donald Trump rally

A suspicious incident outside Donald Trump’s rally in California on Saturday raised the alarm for US law enforcement officials.

In particular, a 49-year-old man named Wham Miller allegedly provided fake VIP credentials, while a gun, magazine and a loaded handgun were found in his vehicle.

A source close to Trump’s staff downplayed the threat, saying the gunman had been arrested Before it becomes a potential hazard. But local officials said the incident was justified “Probably” a (third) assassination attempt.

The sheriff of Riverside County quoted a statement he made to a local media outlet: “Maybe we’ve prevented another assassination attempt.” Describing how the officers made the arrest, the sheriff said: “He gave all the indications that he was allowed to be there, he was allowed to go through the outer perimeter as he came to the inner perimeter. “Many irregularities appeared”. The interior of the vehicle was “very dirty fake license plate, This prompted further investigation,” he said. The sheriff spoke of multiple passports with multiple names and multiple driver’s licenses.

The arrested man is out on $5,000 bond and faces gun-related charges.

