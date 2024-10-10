Strike “lockdown” in schools – Aftodioikisi.gr

The Greek Federation of Teachers is holding a nationwide 24-hour strike on October 23 in all schools and will gather in Athens at 12:00 in the Propylaea. Similar meetings will be held throughout Greece.

The teachers say they are on strike, “Strike for decent living conditions for teachers against poverty pay and lack of hours. We demand to live with dignity from salary!

From the years of memoirs to today, our salary has been reduced by almost 60% of their purchasing power, while accuracy continues to rise, while the entry salary is €776″.

At the same time, “Return of 13-14 salary and 2016-17 wage scale. To sign an industry-wide collective labor agreement guaranteeing important labor rights. Equalization of rights of permanent and substitute teachers. Immediate provision of 9 months parental leave to representatives.” To equalize the working hours of kindergarten teachers and teachers in certain positions with other primary teachers and to equalize the working hours of elementary and middle schools as a whole.

They express their opposition to the collapse of the departments, with 15 students per department for Kindergarten and 20 students for grades 1 – 2, with the aim of ending disciplinary procedures against teachers and finally “funding the schools”. The state budget should not lead to seeking sponsors to the extent of actual needs.