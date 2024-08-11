Steph Curry finishes the basketball, a wild three-point crescendo by the greatest shooter of all time.

Olympic Games





Steph Curry finished his counter and had a sensational performance in the Olympic final. Watch the all-time leading scorer make four three-pointers in the final 2’37” of the game against France.

Steph Curry did the unimaginable in the fourth quarter of the 2024 Olympic basketball finals as the U.S. rallied to a 98-87 victory over host France.

The superstar of the Golden State Warriors and the best shooter of all time had decided to shine at the best sporting event to put the gold medal he missed in the palm of his hand.

His 36 points in the semi-final against Serbia was breakfast as Curry was saving the main course for the final and even its final match. Alien Steph Curry made four three-pointers (8/12 total) from 2’37” to 35″ before the final horn. Each of them had its own beauty and grace. Each of them was celebrated, still passionately by him, who never lost his childishness and joy of play no matter how many years passed.

