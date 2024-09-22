Standings after AEK’s draw with Athens Kallithea

STOIXIMAN SUPER LEAGUE
See how the Stoiximan Super League standings were made after AEK drew with Athens Kallithea for matchday 5.
AEK Athens were hosted by Kallithea in the 5th Matchday of the Stoiximan Super League. The match at Leoforo ended in a 0-0 draw.
Earlier, Panathinaikos defeated Panzeraikos 3-1, Atromidos 4-2 Lamia, while Levadiakos and OFI drew 1-1. On Saturday (21/9), PAOK won 4-1 against Volos at Panthessalikos, Aris beat Olympiakos 2-1, while Panaitolikos – Asteras AKTOR did not win (1-1).
Schedule and results of the fifth match
Saturday, September 21
- Volos – PAOK 1-4
- Ares – Olympiakos 2-1
- Panaitolikos – Asteras AKTOR 1-1
Sunday, September 22
- Levadeakos – OFI 1-1
- Panathinaikos – Panzerraikos 3-1
- Atromidos – Lamia 4-2
- Athens Gallidea – ΑΕΚ 0-0
Plan of the Sixth Tournament
Saturday 28 September
- 17:00 PM – Athens Gallidia
- 20:00 Asteras Tripoli AKTOR – Levadeakos
Sunday, September 29
- 17:00 OFI – Panaitolikos
- 19:00 Olympiakos – Atromidos
- 20:30 PAOK – Ariz
- 21:00 AEK – Panathinaikos
Monday, September 30
- 20:00 Lamia – Panserraikos