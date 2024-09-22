Top News

Standings after AEK’s draw with Athens Kallithea

September 23, 2024
Arzu

STOIXIMAN SUPER LEAGUE


Kostas Augustakis

Superleague 2024-2025 / – (Claudian Lato / Eurokinisi)
EUROKINISSI SPORTS

See how the Stoiximan Super League standings were made after AEK drew with Athens Kallithea for matchday 5.

AEK Athens were hosted by Kallithea in the 5th Matchday of the Stoiximan Super League. The match at Leoforo ended in a 0-0 draw.

Earlier, Panathinaikos defeated Panzeraikos 3-1, Atromidos 4-2 Lamia, while Levadiakos and OFI drew 1-1. On Saturday (21/9), PAOK won 4-1 against Volos at Panthessalikos, Aris beat Olympiakos 2-1, while Panaitolikos – Asteras AKTOR did not win (1-1).

Stoiximan Super League: standings after AEK draw with Athens Kallithea

Schedule and results of the fifth match

Saturday, September 21

  • Volos – PAOK 1-4
  • Ares – Olympiakos 2-1
  • Panaitolikos – Asteras AKTOR 1-1

Sunday, September 22

  • Levadeakos – OFI 1-1
  • Panathinaikos – Panzerraikos 3-1
  • Atromidos – Lamia 4-2
  • Athens Gallidea – ΑΕΚ 0-0

Plan of the Sixth Tournament

Saturday 28 September

  • 17:00 PM – Athens Gallidia
  • 20:00 Asteras Tripoli AKTOR – Levadeakos

Sunday, September 29

  • 17:00 OFI – Panaitolikos
  • 19:00 Olympiakos – Atromidos
  • 20:30 PAOK – Ariz
  • 21:00 AEK – Panathinaikos

Monday, September 30

  • 20:00 Lamia – Panserraikos
