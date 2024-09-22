Standings after AEK’s draw with Athens Kallithea

STOIXIMAN SUPER LEAGUE





22.09.2024 | 22:59

See how the Stoiximan Super League standings were made after AEK drew with Athens Kallithea for matchday 5.

AEK Athens were hosted by Kallithea in the 5th Matchday of the Stoiximan Super League. The match at Leoforo ended in a 0-0 draw.

Earlier, Panathinaikos defeated Panzeraikos 3-1, Atromidos 4-2 Lamia, while Levadiakos and OFI drew 1-1. On Saturday (21/9), PAOK won 4-1 against Volos at Panthessalikos, Aris beat Olympiakos 2-1, while Panaitolikos – Asteras AKTOR did not win (1-1).





Schedule and results of the fifth match

Saturday, September 21

Volos – PAOK 1-4

Ares – Olympiakos 2-1

Panaitolikos – Asteras AKTOR 1-1

Sunday, September 22

Levadeakos – OFI 1-1

Panathinaikos – Panzerraikos 3-1

Atromidos – Lamia 4-2

Athens Gallidea – ΑΕΚ 0-0

Plan of the Sixth Tournament

Saturday 28 September

17:00 PM – Athens Gallidia

20:00 Asteras Tripoli AKTOR – Levadeakos

Sunday, September 29

17:00 OFI – Panaitolikos

19:00 Olympiakos – Atromidos

20:30 PAOK – Ariz

21:00 AEK – Panathinaikos

Monday, September 30