Sparta: 40-year-old man arrested for raping his 9-year-old daughter – obscene material found on his mobile phone

The Sparta community and the wider region have been shocked to hear of the arrest of a 40-year-old man for repeatedly raping his 9-year-old daughter over the past 5 years.

The girl, according to reports, told her mother everything she experienced from her father and she lodged a complaint with the police. The police smartly followed the suspect and in a police operation in a local community about 10 minutes away from Sparta early this morning, they were able to arrest the 40-year-old.

A search of his mobile phone by the police revealed several pornographic photos of him with his own child. His mobile phone was seized along with 2 gaming machines and all the seized items will be sent to the Police Forensic Laboratory for further investigation.

According to reports, the family, which lived in a part of western Attica in the previous years, moved to a village near Sparta in the last two years. The 40-year-old allegedly raped her minor daughter from the age of 4 till today. For the past few years he was a private employee of the Olive Oil Standardization Company in Laconia.

He is expected to appear before prosecutors in Sparta courts today and will ask for a deadline to apologize.

Police press release:

Police officers of the Sparta Security Department, while investigating a related complaint, arrested a local man this morning (9.8.2024) in Sparta, who was accused of sexually assaulting his minor daughter.

A case was registered against him under the sections of rape, child abuse, sex between relatives and pornography of minors.

Specifically, according to the complaint, the accused has, for at least the last five years, indulged in sexual acts against his minor daughter.

Finally, a mobile phone containing a large number of photographs with obscene material and -2- electronic gaming machines were confiscated.

The seized evidence will be sent to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation for necessary laboratory tests.

A case will be filed against the arrested person.

