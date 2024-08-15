Spain: 9 Italians injured in boat accident

Nine Italians were wounded, two of them seriously Sailing ship Today they crashed into the rocks on the island they were riding on Formenterain the middle Storm It hit the Spanish Balearic Archipelago.

Spain’s meteorological agency reported heavy rain and gusts of up to 90 km/h in the Balearic Islands.

Very stormy weather today in the Spanish island of Formentera. More than ten boats washed ashore. Formentera is the smallest of Spain’s Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean…💨💨💨pic.twitter.com/VUFT6sKWuW — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) August 14, 2024

Regional authorities reported that emergency services intervened in 140 incidents, mainly related to falling trees and rescue operations at sea.

In a post on Platform X (formerly Twitter), Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called on citizens to be especially careful in areas facing dangerous weather events – named the Balearic Islands, Valencia, Catalonia and Murcia.

Be very alert to information about storms, rain and strong storms affecting the Balearic Islands, Valencian Community, Catalonia and Murcia. Let’s follow the instructions of @proteccioncivil Y @AEMET_Esp And avoid unnecessary trips. https://t.co/gFuTRQlteL — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) August 14, 2024

Source: RES-MPE