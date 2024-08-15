Top News

Spain: 9 Italians injured in boat accident

August 15, 2024
Arzu

Nine Italians were wounded, two of them seriously Sailing ship Today they crashed into the rocks on the island they were riding on Formenterain the middle Storm It hit the Spanish Balearic Archipelago.

Spain’s meteorological agency reported heavy rain and gusts of up to 90 km/h in the Balearic Islands.

Regional authorities reported that emergency services intervened in 140 incidents, mainly related to falling trees and rescue operations at sea.

In a post on Platform X (formerly Twitter), Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called on citizens to be especially careful in areas facing dangerous weather events – named the Balearic Islands, Valencia, Catalonia and Murcia.

Source: RES-MPE

See also  Youth Men's National Team: The "Blue and White" won the bronze medal at the EuroBasket U20 tournament.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *