SOS in Gavodos for water: They will stop water supply if consumption is not limited

The country is facing a massive water crisis KowtosDue to heavy traffic in the area at this time.

According to information published by Kretapost, the water is not enough, and as a result the municipal authority has taken strict measures, warning residents and visitors about the rational use of water.

In fact, as the municipality of Kavtos says in its post, if water consumption is not limited, they will start to stop water supply.

Notification Details in this regard:

We inform you that if water consumption is not curbed, the island will face difficulty in sustaining water supply interruptions due to increased consumption during these critical days of peak arrivals on August 15. .

Unfortunately, some unconscious people, who do not understand and respect the place it offers to them and the people of the island, have ruined the showers at the eastern end of Sarakinikos.

So when other islands and other municipalities with more water resources than ours are in water shortage and emergency, let us remind them that rain was established as a measure of rational water management and contributed to uninterrupted water supply. Water supply has already been interrupted.

This particular shower will remain inactive until it is repaired with money earmarked to improve the daily lives of Gaudios.

Apologies to visitors and campers who used it.

Also, please be informed that according to the law, Nirvana is prohibited from damaging or stealing their respective information signs.