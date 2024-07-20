Salove: A cologne that lasts for years

Once again in the past year, Fedor Shalov comes to PAOK’s path as one of the serious candidates for the Greek champions to reconsider. The background to this latest venture is the “black and white” move structure and how the partnership between CSKA and the 26-year-old Russian is considered in practice this summer.

Fedor Shalov is no stranger to PAOK’s transfer routine. He made his first appearance in the limelight the previous summer. At the time, it became the most wishful thinking from all parties involved to reach an agreement in practice

And in the current summer, however, the Russian striker is not yesterday. With the end of last season, new connections were made. It goes without saying that the possibility of a link-up with the 26-year-old striker and CSKA Moscow is imminent.

Last Monday, the Greek champions gave a different dimension to their new, financially improved side in Russia as they tried to woo Martin Brathwaite, indicating just how much they defended it.

“PAOK offered Salo €1.5 million a year, excluding bonuses, but the footballer was slow to respond and the Greek champions announced they were quitting and returning to Brathwaite.“.

This was mentioned in an official (specifically CSKA and Russian international matters) related post by Russian journalist Ivan Karpov.

He added that Strasbourg and Alaves love Salo. The denial came immediately from Alava, as Spanish sporting director Sergio Fernández made it clear his team could not make the transfer, in a more official manner.

Refreshing with sales background and… sweet with destiny

Last summer, after the most productive season of his career, Mr Shalov Requested transfer. Not easy. Russia is besieged by the war in Ukraine and any kind of trade with the West is at least very difficult, if not impossible.

“Army” tried to take advantage of the deal by offering Salo a new multi-year contract with a significant salary increase. The Russian striker refused, thus underlining his desire to try out in the European league.

Negotiations lasted for several months, causing great strain in their relations, and finally the two sides reached an interim settlement. Earlier this past April, it was announced that his contract was being extended Shalov, but only for six months. It extended from the following December (’24) to the following summer (’25).

It is clear that this was done so that his sale could finally go ahead this summer and in this way CSKA could reap some consideration (otherwise they would lose him as a free agent). And it was measured at… 3 million euros, which is how the release clause was defined.

It is not made clear if this is universal (most likely) or only applies to specific leagues. However, it is relevant. Reason; Oh to make “sweet”. Shalov Nothing came of the Russian club as a proposal except for the clause that he would reap 50% of the extra amount (which was accepted).

Will they come (after negotiation in such a case, so the clause with common benefit is ignored) for example 4 million?

From the last one, oh Shalov 500,000 will be collected. The proof – at least as reports in Russia say – is that in this sale, both parties, the footballer and the club, cooperate with common interests.

Obviously debatable, but from the moment this six-month extension was agreed upon, the “army” has been in constant contact after a crisis in bilateral relations with the Russian aggressor not renewed. Sympathy is back.

Salo also obviously helped. He had an offer from Zenit to sign as a free agent, earning 3.5 million euros, and he refused, preferring to go to a Western league like he left CSKA (Although there will be difficulties as long as the war continues, it will clearly be easier for PAOK to find a solution, even if due to circumstances)

That is why he keeps aside his significant income, which exceeds 1.8 million euros per year (including bonuses).

Anyway, a comment from his side Shalov From CSKA – which begins its duties tonight by facing Rostov in the new Russian league – in this new situation involving PAOK, it has not yet.