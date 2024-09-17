Romano also confirms the union’s contract with Martial

AEK





17.09.2024 | 09:01

AEK complete the biggest transfer of the summer after agreeing a three-year deal with Anthony Martial. The news has now been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, who stressed that the union side is confident that the case will be definitively concluded in the next few hours.

AEK are going to make the biggest “bang” of the summer transfer window with the acquisition of Anthony Martial. As He revealed to you Sports 24 Since September 3, the union has offered the French star an unreal contract by the standards of Greek football, and has since been working on dressing in yellow and black as a player at Premier League level.

After Matteo Moretto’s publication, another publication abroad spoke of an agreement between the two sides, fully confirming his statement. Sports 24He was the first to inform you that AEK and Martial are in the process of exchanging documents and all that is left is the signatures of the 28-year-old winger.

According to Sebastien Denis, AEK are offering Martial a three-year contract, until 2027, with an annual income of 2.5 million euros, and the signings between the two sides are expected to take place on Tuesday (17/9).

.

The news that AEK are close to a deal with Martial has now been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, who stressed that the union is confident the case will be concluded in the yellow and black’s favor in the next few days, following the breakdown of the players’ talks with Flamengo. bell

It is recalled that the martial exchange is run by close and trusted associates of Marios Iliopoulos. They also took on the difficult Fofana case and came close to completing the player’s loan from Chelsea.

After nine years at Manchester United, Martial is looking for the next stop in his career. With the Red Devils, the French superstar scored 90 goals in 317 appearances in all competitions.