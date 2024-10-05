Rio: Firefighter injured in fire in Ilia undergoes surgery

The 35-year-old is being treated at the Orthopedic Clinic of Rio University Hospital Fireman From the 6th Forest Command Group sustained a serious injury on his left leg while fighting fire yesterday Ilya. He was first airlifted to Birkos Hospital and then immediately taken Rio HospitalThere he had a CT scan and right after the surgery, it went well.

Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Vasilis Kigilias was in contact with doctors from the first moment about the progress of the pilgrim’s health, while this morning he contacted him who wanted to say goodbye, insisting that he would always be there. According to the doctors who are treating him for whatever is needed, another surgery will follow.

The 35-year-old was visited by PS president Vyas last night, while his colleagues followed suit.

