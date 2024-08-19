Retzos and Danny Garthia at Rendis in front of Athens Kallithea

Olympics





19.08.2024 | 14:04

Panagiotis Retsos and Danny Garthia are expected to be present for the match of the second matchday of the Stoiximan Super League, as Olympiakos Athens welcome Kallithia at “G. Karaiskakis” (26/08, 20:30).

Jose Luis Mendiliber has given the Olympiacos players two days off, Monday (19/8) and Tuesday (20/8), but Rendis has two players who will continue.

These include the injured Panagiotis Retso and Danny GarciaFollowers of a special program and during the week they will pick up the pace.

On Monday (26/8, 20:30), there is hope in Piraeus PAE that the Greek stopper and Spain central midfielder will be available for the Basque coach, on the back of the match against Athens Kallithea. Matchday 2 of the Stoiximan Super League.

The Retsos Danny Garcia will enter the lineup and is expected to get his first minutes in the red and white jersey.

Returning to training on Wednesday (21/8), Medilibar is ready to emphasize the creative side and consistent phases of Olympiakos’ game.