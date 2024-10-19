Red Star – Barcelona 94-98: Bander “starred” in Belgrade match

In a thrilling game that went to overtime, a packed Belgrade arena came “through fire and iron” as Barcelona snapped Red Star’s unbeaten run in overtime 94-90. Terrible and decisive in the end, Kevin Ponder 26 points and 4/6 three-pointers!

Red Star And Barcelona They put on one of the best matches (if not the best) so far this year Euroleague.

The match was decided in an extra five minutes of extra time with no one putting their hands on fire for the eventual winner. The score kept changing, the mood swings continued, but all this until he took matters into his own hands Kevin Ponder! The American guard was familiar with court layouts and basketballs and made sure to deliver Barcelona A great victory and at the same time forced his… once “eternal rival” to their first loss.

In the nearly 27 minutes he played, he scored 26 points on 6/7 2-pointers, 4/6 3-pointers, 2/2 shots, 4 steals and 3 assists! Great competition since January Enjoy Along with 19 points and 5 rebounds, assists were also dished out Jabari Parker And with 13 points. The Kevin Ponder However, he “spoke” at important moments, effectively sending the match into extra time in regular time, and with a big three points in the extra five minutes.

Match: Red Star – Barcelona

The first quarter of the match at the “Belgrade Arena” was very exciting and ambiguous. Both teams had high win rates and attacks played a key role. Or Barcelona with them leopard And Parker The lead was 5-11 in the 4th minute and 7-13 in the 5th minute, but there was no follow-up. At 25-26, the quarter ended with a 12-4 run to lead 19-17. The highest percentages of accuracy were captured by 4/7 two-pointers and 5/8 Red Star At the same time respectively N Barcelona (Happiness 8p.) 9/12 two-pointers, 2/5 three-pointers.

The picture of the match and variation of scores remained the same in the 2nd period. Both teams managed the score though Yaco dos Santos (11p.) made aggressive efforts and brought him Red Star 6 points ahead of the score (39-33). A lead was maintained after his three-pointer until the 18th minute (42-37). Gentritis However, the half ended within one possession (47-44). This is thanks to his new three-pointer Crore Miller-McIntyre As before Barcelona He came back and leveled at 44 points. The hosts were 10/17 two-pointers and 8/12 three-pointers (!) at the break, while the Catalans were 16/22 two-pointers and 2/9 three-pointers.

“Blaugrana” had a great start to the second half and with a personal 10-2 run they changed the picture of the match and led 49-54 at 24′. Despite their best efforts Catalan To return strongly to the game, the sequel is completely different o Tom He (mainly) led the implementation Star The partial score was 16-2 (!) 65-56 two minutes before the “closed” 3rd period was 66-63.

Again. The same one. Or Barcelona with him Willy Hernangomet To top off his performance his team regained the lead 66-67, completing an 11-1 individual run on behalf of his team! From then on, the match turned into a real derby as both teams took turns scoring. In the middle of the last period, Red Star Was at +3 (75-72) but better Enjoy Bringing the game back to level (75-75), this is the pattern of the prevailing picture Belgrade. At 2:43 p.m Labrovitola She’s a game foul and 77-78 in her favor Barcelona It was 80-78 in favor of the home team.

His team Joan Benaroya Still, he had a great evening Jan Enjoy who leveled the match (80-80) but O Dos Santos At 1:12 the lead was restored with 2/2 shots Red Star with 82-80. Followed by a couple of shots Labrovitola It was 82-81 at 1/2 with 1:06 left. 43” Oh Canaan i missed you The jump shot At the same time he also made a mistake Satoransky On the next step is an unmarked three-pointer. Since then, the competition has become a huge kinole! At some point there Red Star With the score 82-81, a jam ball was called an unsportsmanlike foul by the referees. Canaan Missed a technical penalty shot and O leopard A three-pointer made it 82-84 with 10” to go.

Finally 4.7” o Yaco dos Santos She evened the match with a layup catch…and fell asleep on her defense Barcelona It was also the final score of the regular season at 84-84. In five minutes of extra time, their three points leopard And Parker They “replied” Kalinik And Dos Santos The extra five minutes make for a terrific derby. A three-pointer at 1:31 Labrovitola O brought the game back to level (93-93) at 54” Kevin Ponder With a big three-pointer he put Barcelona ahead 96-93. Followed by his dramatic foul NedovicShe was wrong Barcelona and possession of a red star with 1/2 shots to do Santos For 94-96. The home team got an offensive rebound, but was fouled and Bonder’s open court basket set up the final score,

Where Judged: Two of Kevin Ponder’s big 3-pointers. American led Barcelona 96-93 before the end of overtime with 54” left in overtime on a 3-pointer, first 82-84 with 10” left in regulation time for Barcelona.

Best of all: Kevin Bader had a great game, totaling 26 points on 6/7 2-pointers, 4/6 3-pointers, 2/2 field goals, 4 steals, 3 assists, 1 foul and 30 PIR points.

They also expected: Nemanja Nedovic, who had just 1 point and 4 fouls, had a poor night, and Miller-McIntyre didn’t live up to his potential.

Winning Contestants: Great game from John Wesley who finished the game with 8/12 2-pointers, 3/4 shots and 5 rebounds.

His performance went: Dos Santos (23 points) and Kalinic (19 points, 3 rebounds) tried for Red Star, which lost a match.

Match Statistics: Barcelona 13 and Asteras 12 are the most three-pointers of both teams, but the Blaugrana’s 64% on two-pointers.

Their next duty is: Red Star face Buduchnost in the Aba Liga (21/10, 20:00), while Barcelona host Baskonia (20/10, 19:30) in the ACP League.

Quarters: 25-26, 47-44, 66-63, 84-84 (q.v.), 94-98 (para.)