Real Madrid – Sevilla 1-0: Legendary player Modric kept at +8! (video)

Real Madrid insist they will not renew the contract of Luka Modric, 38, but he came on as a golden substitute in the 1-0 win over Sevilla, keeping the Spanish champions at a safe distance in the Spanish title race. La Liga – Las Palmas and Osasuna draw 1-1…

The coach has offered him a place in Real Madrid's coaching staff ahead of next season, with management reportedly unwilling to offer him a one-year contract extension. The Luka ModricHowever, he proved he was always here with a substitute goal to lead Queen's to victory at home. Seville (1-0), which was +8 from second Barcelona and +9 from third GironaWelcome tonight (26/02, 22:00). Rayo Vallecano.

His vacation is full again Carlo AncelottiSince being punished Dani Carvajal And Eduardo Kamavinga and wounded Joselu was added Jude Bellingham (Also constant Thibaut Courtois, Ender Militau And David Alaba), with uniqueness… return to comfort Antonio Ruediger And Ferlan Mendyinjury and punishment respectively.

Special to him Sergio Ramos He made his first return as an opponent to the “Santiago Bernabeu”. Quique Sanchez Flores Stay outside Marcou, Nemanja Gudely, Todi Lukpasio, Erik LamelaDon't count on him Marcos Aguna And to have the precious things again in his possession Lucas Ocampos.

Lucas Bathgeth's goal disallowed

The visitors came determined to surprise their opponent, and only managed to do so in the eighth minute. Yusuf N-Nesiri After he passed, he didn't finish the stage well at the second post Isaac Romero.

Real managed to score in the tenth minute Lucas Wadketh After stealing it Nachos and his help Vinicius JrBut after he was (correctly) fouled, the goal didn't count due to VAR Nachos to do N – NesiriBy Ancelotti A yellow card is to be seen for protesting the stance that shouts “corruption in the federation”.

These two phases were the most remarkable thing in the first half hour of the match Vinicius In the 31st minute to put wide from a good position, the home team pressure, especially without threat Orion NylandExcept him by a long shot Federico Valverde Norway forced the goalkeeper into a tough save just before the break.

Kolara – Modric's Redemption

With “Good Evening” in the second part, O Valverde He hit the target with a side kick that ended up in the Sevilla home… post (!), and the visitors responded with a great chance. RomeroBy Lunin He saved with his leg to make it 0-1.

The second half is clearly better and has more tempo Rodrigo And Vinicius To create chances, but to no avail, the referee was injured after an hour of play Isidro Diath de MeraThe fourth, 29-year-old, was heard before and during the match Carlos Fernandez Burgoto take his place.

Looking at the challenges, O Ancelotti Decided to take a risk and took him out NachosPut him in his place Luka ModricIn order to “load” the midfield, the 38-year-old Croatian midfielder made his presence felt in the seventh minute (81') of arrival.

Her protection Seville Kicks the ball in front of the offside player RudigerThe Modric Controls in the semi-circle of the area and a wonderful shot, surprises him Nyland and saved his team 1-0. phase is checked in VAR because o Rudiger He was offside when the cross was made in the area, but the German stopper correctly calculated the goal without making any movement towards the ball.

His teammates put him on billboards Modric, who celebrated the goal wholeheartedly – a response to those who rushed to “finish” him before his time. Trailing by a score, Sevilla were forced to come out of their shell. Gig Salas A bit out of sorts, but beyond that he didn't threaten Madrid, who took another step towards winning the title.

Real Madrid (Carlo Ancelotti): Lunin – Lucas Wadketh, Nacho (74' Modric), Rudiger, Mendy – Valverde, Kroos, Swameny – Prime Diath (90' Danny Tebios) – Rodrigo (90' Alvaro Rodriguez), Vinicius Jr.

Sevilla (Quique Sanchez Flores): Nyland – Jesus Navas (75' Juanlu), Bande, Sergio Ramos, Quique Salas (90' Nyansu), Ocampos (90' Januzai) – Oliver Torres (75' Veliz), Soumare, Shaw – N Nesiri, Romero (75' Suso ) )

Complete sharing of Las Palmas and Osasuna

In a fairly balanced game, Las Palmas And Osasuna They drew 1-1 in “Gran Canaria” and are now playing without pressure in a game between two teams, safely in the middle of the points.

The first half was “bad” in terms of chances in front of both teams, however the scenario changed in the replay. Viewers were the first to find their way to the web Unay Garcia In the 49th minute. The goal phase started from the left, oh Johan Mojica He crossed and the 31-year-old left winger made it 0-1 with a brilliant shot.

The hosts, who wanted a win to put themselves firmly in the fight for a European ticket, responded immediately and equalized three minutes later with a powerful shot. Crian RodriguezHe also designed the final score.