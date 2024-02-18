Real Madrid: “Florentino Pérez sent Modric's '10' to Pepe”

According to “Sport”, Real Madrid expect Kylian Mbappe to wear Modric's number 10 when he bids farewell to Madrid in the summer…

He has a phrase George Valdano Precisely defines its strategy Florentino Perez She too Real Madrid In their negotiations over the past months with his entourage Kylian Mbappe. A sentence that has resonated in the Frenchman's mind since he heard it from the Argentine in a video sent to him on WhatsApp by a teammate playing under Ancelotti: “Real Madrid don't pay, they pay with pride.” At least that's what the “game” publication says.

However, the truth is that at the age of 21, Eduardo Kamavinga has won all the titles a footballer can win in his career with his team. And, at 25, despite being surrounded by stars like Neymar or Messi, he never won a single international trophy in seven seasons with Paris Saint-Germain.

Florentino knew how to play his cards right after the Babe's last-minute renewal with Paris Saint-Germain in 2022 and was firm in his position. At the request of President Macron and the 'gold' offered to him by Nasser Al Khelaifi (180 million signing bonus, 100% of his image rights and 72 million annual fee), they convinced him.

Mbappe confirmed his decision to Perez, and via WhatsApp: “I would like to inform you that I have decided to stay at PSG. I want to thank him for the opportunity he gave me to play for Real Madrid, a club I have been a fan of since childhood.

The Babe stayed at PSG, where he won two championships and a French Super Cup. However, in Europe, he did not succeed and the Frenchman saw how his compatriots Kamavinga, Swameni and Mendy increased their record with Champions League, European Super Cup and Club World Cup.

Now it was time for him to decide again. But at this moment, Valdano's phrase echoed in Poppe's head: “Real Madrid proudly pays…”. And this time he seems to have chosen pride over money.

Of course now Real Madrid will not have to pay 180 million for the transfer because the Frenchman will be a free agent. The main point is the image rights, which it seems will be divided as follows: 50% for Real and the other half for the footballer. [Το ίδιο καθεστώς ίσχυσε και στις περιπτώσεις των Κριστιάνο Ρονάλντο, Μπέκαμ, Ζιντάν, Ρονάλντο και Μπέλινγκχαμ].

The club has already warned that image rights will rise when the footballer's mother and agent sign with Real, and David Beckham, who arrived at the Bernabeu on 20m a year, shared those rights with the club and left as an example. He earned 40 million, only 50% of it.

Carlo Ancelotti is no doubt the right man to tame the Frenchman's ego, and he seems to have “ordered” Luka Modric's 10¬ number. He will end his career with the '9' assigned to Edric in the summer.

The 7 worn by the Babe at PSG and owned for years at Madrid: Vinicius.