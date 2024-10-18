Ready to take Athanasius from Atromitos

Olympiacos are reportedly pursuing a move for Atromitos, Greek left-back Nikos Athanasiou.

Olympiakos is “scanning” not only the international but also the domestic market and preparing to close it. Nikos AthanasiouA breather from the Piraeus team last summer.

According to information, “Red and white” Atromitos are ready to continue the exchange at left backThey are also looking at other cases of players from the Greek market.

As for Athanasiou, it is currently unclear whether the player will join Olympiakos in January or continue to compete with Peristeri until May and then join the “red and whites”.

It will come as soon as the footballer signs and signs. It is recalled that Jose Luis Mendeliber has Francisco Ortega and Apostolos Apostolopoulos at the left end of his defence.

Starting in all seven league games, Athanasio is Pablo Garcia’s main option at left-back.

He played six 90 minutes, while in the match against Lamia he played 80 minutes and scored his team’s fourth goal. He was also a key player in the Betsan Hellenic Cup match against Levadeikos, assisting Baku’s second goal (79′), which Atromidos won.

The 23-year-old Greek defender made a total of 41 appearances in Atromidos’ shirt, scoring two goals and two assists, another 40 games and five goals with Peristeri’s K19, and another 20 matches with Niki Volos, who he played with. on loan in 2022.

Athanasio in seven matches in the league totaled 621 minutes of participation, one goal, 75 contacts with the ball per game, 16.1 defense and 17.3 towards attack, 0.9 passes – “keys”, three long balls, 1.4 accurate crosses. , a triple, 1.1 steals, 2.3 tackles, 5.4 duels won and 1.6 fouls won.