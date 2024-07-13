AEK have announced the signing of Abumakari Koida, who has signed a contract with the 25-year-old Moorish winger until 2029.

A double transfer support for AEK, just hours after Roberto Pereira’s announcement, he also followed through. See Abu BakrariSignificantly strengthens its midfield line-up.

Moore was acquired by St.Druidon, the Union will receive a target bonus of €4,000,000 from its coffers, while he signed a partnership deal. 2029.

The 25-year-old winger hit his competitive “breakout” last year in the fourth season of his career as a starter on his debut in Belgium.

Last season, he had 15 goals and 3 assists in 38 appearances in all competitions with St. Truden.

AEK’s detailed announcement:

“PAE announces the acquisition of AEK Abubakari Koidas. The 25-year-old Moorish international winger has signed a contract with our club until the summer of 2029.

Speaking to aekfc.gr after signing his contract, Abubakari Koida said: “I am grateful to be part of AEK. It is an honor for me and my family to play in a great team like AEK. I felt that coach Almeida and the management wanted me to come to the club.”

Aboubakhari Koida was born on September 20, 1998 in the city of Begin, Senegal. At a young age he joined the infrastructure departments of FC Merksem and Lyra-Liers, while at the age of 16 he signed a contract with ASV Kiel. He also made his first professional appearance. In total, with his jersey, he made 34 appearances (5 goals) until July 2017, when he was transferred to Gent.

A year later he was promoted to the first team of KAA Gent and within the next six months he wore his shirt in 7 matches (1 assist). In January 2019, he was loaned to Cordridge in the second half of the 2018–19 season, making 16 appearances (2 goals, 3 assists).

In July 2019 he signed a four-year contract with Beveren, with whom he played 51 matches (9 goals, 2 assists), and in the summer of 2021 he transferred to St. Truden, with whom he played 94 matches until the summer. In 2024, scored 19 times (7 assists).

At the level of the national teams, Koida chose to compete with the representative team of Mauritania, with which he made his debut in November 2023.

Abubakari, welcome to the AEK family!”