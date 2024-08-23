Prisoners hold prison officers hostage in Volgorod prison

There is an ongoing hostage situation in a prison in Russian territory VolgorodAllegedly in touch with prisoners Islamic StateMust have been caught by the prison authorities.

The Islamic State terrorist group has taken over the IK-19 prison in Surovikhino in Russia’s Volgograd province. Several Russian Federal Penitentiary Service officers have been killed and many others taken hostage. pic.twitter.com/u24qCuvzMB – Special Gerson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) August 23, 2024

A video circulating on social media purported to show at least two attackers, one of whom said they were Islamic State fighters, taking over a prison in the town of Surovikino. At least four prison officers in uniform can be seen lying on the ground or sitting in a pool of blood.





“During a meeting of the Disciplinary Committee at a penal colony in the Volgograd Region, several prisoners were held hostage.”, As reported by the Press Office of the Competent Service of the Russian Federation to RIA NovostiAdd that there are victims.

Now steps are being taken to free the hostages.The company said, without giving further details.

Information circulated indicated that the culprits were four, while at least three prison officers were killed. The number of injured and hostages is yet to be determined.

Jail in the city Surovikhino It is considered a penal colony “Harsh Rule” Capable of up to 1.241 Male inmates, according to the Correctional Service’s website.

