Pirola is officially a player of the red and whites

Olympics





20.07.2024 | 18:05

Olympiacos announced the contract of Italian central defender Lorenzo Pirola, who will wear red and white for the next three years.

22-year-old Italian central defender (height 1.88m) Lorenzo Pirola, who has signed a contract with Preus for the next three years, is an Olympiakos player.

Pirola signed his new contract on Friday (19/07) after completing his medical. He is now expected to travel to the Netherlands to join Jose Luis Mendeleev’s other players in preparation.

Pirola previously played at Salernitana, which he bought from Inter in the summer of 2023 for five million euros. He made 29 appearances in all competitions last season.

PAE Olympiacos’ announcement in detail: “PAE announced the acquisition of Olympiakos Lorenzo Pirola. The left-footed Italian central defender was born on February 20, 2002 and hails from Salernitana, with whom he has played as a starter in Serie A for the past two years.

An international player with the Italian U21 national team, which he captained, he started in Inter’s infrastructure departments, making his debut with the first team in the Italian Championship in 2020. This was followed by a two-year loan at Monza. In this he was promoted to Serie A.

He has represented his country at the U15, U16, U17 and U18 levels, while in Serie A he has made 54 appearances and scored three goals.

Lorenzo, welcome to the Olympiakos family“.