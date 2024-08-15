Top News

Photo in the arms of his partner Panos Ioannou and soft wishes

August 15, 2024
Arzu

She wanted to greet her with a tender photo Marianda Pyritis to his lover, Panos Ioannou. The singer took to her Instagram account to share a snapshot of them together from the beach.

After her divorce from Dimitris Katrivesis, Marianda Pyritis once again saw love in the businessman’s eyes and is going through one of the most beautiful periods of her life.

Marianda Pyritis: A gentle surprise by her partner Panos Ioannou

Today, in honor of their common name day, Marianda Piridis posted a photo of them in which we see her in her partner’s arms and wrote: “Happy birthday my heart”.

Read More:

Marianda Pyridis: “In life everyone gets what they deserve! Not what he thinks”

Related articles

The future of the Pieridis-Konstandara duo, Skortas' empty schedule and the new showbiz pregnancy

The future of the Pieridis-Konstandara duo, Skortas’ empty schedule and the new showbiz pregnancy

Nikos Georgiades

Marianda Pyritis: A gentle surprise by her partner Panos Ioannou

Marianda Pyritis: A gentle surprise by her partner Panos Ioannou

Celebrities

Marianda Pyritis:

Marianda Pyridis: “In life everyone gets what they deserve! Not what he thinks”

Celebrities

Marienda Pyritis in concert by Despina Vandi:

Marienda Piridis at Despina Vandi’s concert: “I’ve lost my home. I’ll never go to a concert there”

Celebrities

See more

Also AT

Antigoni Kouloukakou: She celebrates her birthday with her son!

Antigoni Kouloukakou: She celebrates her birthday with her son!

Celebrities

Harris Giacomatos: He shows us the fire damage to his house

Haris Giacomatos: He shows us the damage to his house from the fire

Celebrities

Carifalia Califoni: His video from Christos Mastores' concert in Kavala

Carifalia Califoni: His video from Christos Mastores’ concert in Kavala

Celebrities

Watching TV 14/8:

TV viewing 14/8: “Social time mega” in first place

Television

Summer masks selected by Eurydiki Valavani

Summer masks selected by Eurydiki Valavani

beauty

Aris Soledis: How he wished his beloved Marilina Kaiparissi on her birthday

Aris Soledis: How he wished his beloved Marilina Kaiparissi on her birthday

Celebrities

See also  Survivor 2024: Defeat for Blues, the first candidate to leave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *