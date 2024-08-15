Photo in the arms of his partner Panos Ioannou and soft wishes

She wanted to greet her with a tender photo Marianda Pyritis to his lover, Panos Ioannou. The singer took to her Instagram account to share a snapshot of them together from the beach.
After her divorce from Dimitris Katrivesis, Marianda Pyritis once again saw love in the businessman’s eyes and is going through one of the most beautiful periods of her life.
Marianda Pyritis: A gentle surprise by her partner Panos Ioannou
Today, in honor of their common name day, Marianda Piridis posted a photo of them in which we see her in her partner’s arms and wrote: “Happy birthday my heart”.
