Photo Document: The sad state of games at Halkidiki’s amusement park

The amusement park operated without a license and without regulation throughout last summer – documents released by SKY

The photo-documents show the very poor condition and incomplete maintenance of the machines and especially the game where 19-year-old Yiannis tragically died at Halkidiki’s Luna Park.

To view this video, please enable JavaScript and upgrade your web browser

Supports HTML5 video

missing screws, Rusted components, extensive damage, rotting steel and sheets clearly show that the structures are literally ready to collapse.

It is noteworthy that earlier, they visited the facilities Father of the unfortunate 19-year-oldAnd after passing a dividing tape on the site, he saw the dangerous game up close and saw for himself the deplorable condition of the machines.

In fact, he will be back tomorrow afternoon, he will appoint his own expert and record the damages and condition of the machines in detail so that more information can be made public and the process of awarding responsibility can continue.

No permission, no restriction

It is recalled that the amusement park at Befkohori operated without a license and without regulation throughout last summer, and this has also been proven. Relevant documents preserved and made public by SKAI.

Luna Park applied for a temporary operating permit on June 1 last year, which was finally granted by the municipality on August 22.

Meanwhile, the inspection to be done by a company certifying the perfection of the machines was done on 4/8 2023.

On 11/8, there is Positive feedback Technical Services Department of the Municipality of Cassandra, for the execution of the Games.

Kassandra Municipality confirmed last year that it was in good condition and safe to operate, especially for the deadly game “Crazy Dance” where a 19-year-old boy lost his life.

To view this video, please enable JavaScript and upgrade your web browser

Supports HTML5 video

previous

Next



Source: Sky.G.R

Read today’s news and get latest news.

Follow it Skai.gr on Google News And be the first to know all the news.