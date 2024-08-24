Philosophy professor Christos Giannares has passed away

A great thinker and professor of philosophy, he passed away today at the age of 89. Christos Giannarus.

His son Spiros broke the news of his deathThrough a post on his personal Facebook account. “My beloved father, Christos Gianaras, passed away this afternoon“, he wrote characteristically.

It was Doctor of Philosophy from the Faculty of Humanities of the Sorbonne University and the Theological School of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki. He was also an honorary doctor of the University of Belgrade, St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Seminary in New York, National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, and Holy Cross School in Boston. From 1964 to 1967, he was the director of Sinoro magazine, which published twelve issues.

It was there from 1982 to 2002 Full Professor of Philosophy at the Pantheon University of Political and Social Sciences, AthensInitially in the then combined Department of Political Science and International Studies and later in the Department of International and European Studies.

He taught philosophical terminology, and methodology, and political philosophy and cultural diplomacy. He has also taught as visiting professor at the universities of Paris, Geneva, Lausanne and Crete.

He has proven Rich writing work With a research-related theme of the differences between Greek and Western European philosophy and the orthodox Christian tradition. His book The Freedom of Morals is considered to have defined the core of what was later called “Neo-Orthodoxy” and is titled “May 68 in Orthodox Theology and Ethics”. Many of his works have been translated into at least 10 European languages.

Christos Giannarus Scholarship recipient of the German Scholarship Foundation “Alexander von Humboldt Stiftung”. He is an elected member of the Greek Writers’ Association and a member of the International Academy of Human Sciences (Académie Internationale des Sciences Humanes) (Brussels). Over the years he intervened in social and political current affairs by writing regular articles in newspapers.

