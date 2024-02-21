Patras: A note from a 22-year-old student before she killed herself – what she said about her decision

The grief felt by the family and everyone who knew the 22-year-old student from Amaliata who ended her life in the apartment she lived in in Patras is indescribable.

It torments both her family and those around her who cannot understand the “why” that led her to commit suicide.

The contents of the handwritten note left by the police officers of the Patras 1st Police Department, who took over the case, do not seem to answer the question of what happened, and the young woman embarked on a doomed journey.

In it, according to the secure information provided by “Peloponnisos,” he wrote that he was giving up his life and that it was no one's fault.

No one can answer

As police sources reported to “P”, there is no evidence to suggest that the 22-year-old decided to “get out” and wrote that she was pushed to commit suicide by someone or harassed.

According to reports, for the past one year she has been “cloaked” to herself, not sharing her troubles with a relative or a friend, while she has not exhibited strange behavior and more suicidal tendencies.

