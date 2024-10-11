Patients and their relatives were acquitted for bribing a university doctor

Patients with heart problems or their relatives sat on the bench of Thessaloniki’s second three-man criminal court because they offered a university doctor a “bag” or other “gifts” of up to 5000 euros. At his request, angioplasty surgeries (“Balloon”), to speed up the operation through the ACHEPA Hospital, bypassing the corresponding waiting list, or prioritizing them after these operations are completed.

In the period from 2018 to 2020 (amidst the Covid 19 pandemic) a total of 17 people spoke to a doctor in the regions of Northern Greece up to Thessaly. All of them were found not guilty of the crime of bribing an official, on a motion by a prosecutor.

A university doctor was also accused in the same case, which was opened by the Internal Affairs Service of the Hellenic Republic in November 2020 following a complaint by a relative of the patient, but the case against him was separated and referred. A three-man misdemeanor of Thessaloniki is to be tried in court for bribery by extension and occupation. According to reports, he was placed on leave from university duties due to the “corruption” of EL.AS when the criminal investigation began. He “dusted off” all the surgeries he had.

“Life is at risk,” the lawyer said in his address to the accused patients and relatives, stressing that they lived in agony and fear of death, passing intensive care beds and waiting in the middle. Covid” to get a date for their surgery. “They found themselves in a necessary situation, for this reason the criminal conviction for their action should be removed,” the public prosecutor refers to most of the defendants, while the rest – as they admitted – “paid for the reasons.” Thanks” to the doctor of forgivable legal error. Recommending discharge due to

