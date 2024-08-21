PAOK24 news on your screens with reports

Shamrock Rovers held a press conference ahead of the match against PAOK and their coach Stephen Bradley mentioned Toumba and the waiting situation. He elaborated:

Shamrock’s Goal in Duba:“We understand that PAOK are a very good team with good players. We have played against big teams in Europe and that is nothing new. We want to do our best so that qualification is decided at home.”

For Contestants: “PAOK are clear favourites, I understand that they are a better and bigger team than us, but that doesn’t mean anything because the game is played on the ground, so we are ready for this challenge.”

Toumba and the matches the two teams played in 2011 and which PAOK player he thinks is the most dangerous:“We have heard.. hot Tuba, inside 20.00 means 40 thousand. We can’t wait to experience it. I haven’t spoken to anyone since the last time the two teams met. There are many dangerous players, I cannot single out any of the PAOK strikers, they are all great players”.

Given that the league isn’t going well, Shamrock can “elevate” the matchup: “In terms of the league, we had some problems at the beginning of the season and now for PAOK it’s a match against a great team and we will fight to qualify.”