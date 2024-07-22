Panathinaikos: Potential opponents in Europa League and Conference League tie

Panathinaikos’ sub-groups for the third qualifying round of the Europa League and the Conference League were announced if Trefoil Bodaev did not clear the ban.

The Possible pairings He will be ahead of him in his next qualifier Europa League Oh learned Panathinayakas In today’s view The draw will take place in Neon. Clover confronts her Botaev aim to qualify for the third qualifying round of the Europa LeagueHe had already learned about it Four possible pairs That he can find ahead.

Oh if Panathinaikos won against Bote He will then face one of the following winners

Ajax – Vojvodina

Molde – Silkborg

Vistula Krakow – Rapid Vienna

A potential opponent for the third qualifying round of the Europa League will also emerge from the pair. Dynamo Kyiv – Partisan Who are competing for the 2nd qualifying round of the Champions League? Defeated of couple Enter it Subdivision of the Panathinaikos.

If eliminated by Panathinaikos BotevAfter The conference is the third qualifying round of the league Find the qualifying team from the following pairings: