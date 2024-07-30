Panathinaikos – Olympiakos budget for 2024/25 season: Reserves, ‘heavy’ contracts and star signs

Panathinaikos and Olympiacos have similar salary caps, with the Greens looking for one more player to round out their roster. SPORT24 presents the situation to the Eternals.

They finished the season 1-3 in the Euroleague and by all indications, they will enter the 2024/25 season as two of the top 3-4 teams in Europe. At least in theory, their lists are powerful and … expensive.

With Panathinaikos and Olympiakos aiming for one more year at the top of the four competitions they participate in (Super Cup, Cup and Championship, Euroleague), Ergin Atmans and Giorgos Bartzokas have impressive stuff that recalls previous decades. So far. Kostas Sluka and Sasha Vesenkov have the longest contracts in the Premier League and two of the longest contracts in Europe.

The Greens bid farewell to two players. Lucas Vildoza (moved to Olympiakos) and Lefteris Mandzougas (on loan to Aris). Red and White had five bags. Isaiah Gannon (remains at Red Star), Michalis Lountzis (Prometheus announced), Ignas Prosteikis (Zalkiris returned to Kaunas), Luke Sigmas (free agent) and Giorgos Danoulis (on loan at Maroussi).

Panathinaikos acquired Lorenzo Brown and improved their already excellent midfield line. He’s looking for another tall man who can play five positions or a 4-5 (or 5-4) without stress, a move that unexpectedly completes his roster for the new year.

Panathinaikos pay

Lorenzo Brown – 1,750,000

Dimitris Moraidis – 200,000

Jerian Grant – 950,000

Kostas Slokas – 3,300,000

Kendrick Nunn – 2,500,000

Panagiotis Kalaitzakis – 250,000

Marius Grikonis – 1,200,000

Ioannis Papapetrou – 800,000

Juancho Hernangomet – 2,300,000

Alexander Samonturov – 330,000

Dinos Mitoglou – 1,000,000

Matias Lessor – 1,500,000

Costas Antetokounmpo – 600,000

Alexander Balcherovsky – 500,000

Total : 17,180,000 Euros

The Greens are sitting on more than 17 million in player wages alone, not counting goalscoring bonuses, which would significantly boost the total, which could be boosted by the addition of another figure. Also, the adjustments for Mitoglou – Lessor are “being worked on”, which may even be in the upcoming season.

Olympiakos, on the other hand, maintains that its own list is closed. Tyler Dorsey to replace Cannon, Keenan Evans as an additional solution to the guards from 2025, Luka Vildoza and Sasha Vesenkov as additions to the 1-2 positions are moves already completed by Piraeus. Avoid waiting for two more cases.

Salary of Olympiakos

Thomas Walkup – 950,000

Nigel Williams-Goes – 850,000

Naz Mitrou-Long – 700,000

Luca Vildosa – 1,200,000

Keenan Evans – 500,000

Tyler Dorsey – 1,400,000

Shaquille McKissick – 650,000

Giannoulis Laurentzakis – 650,000

Kostas Papanikolaou – 1,200,000

Alec Peters – 1,100,000

Sasha Vesenkov – 3,700,000

Philip Petrusev – 1,000,000

Moses Wright – 500,000

Nikola Miludinov – 1,600,000

Mustafa Fal – 1,700,000

Total : 17,700,000 Euros

The red and white payroll reaches 18 million. In essence, Olympiakos and Panathinaikos have the same basketball, although the red and whites have one more player.

Unless withdrawn from Piraeus, this +1 is expected to be extinguished once the greens get another rise. However, some additional movement should not be ruled out with a Greek for both teams, a player who will have a complementary, purely supporting role, especially in training.