Panathinaikos: He has 10 days of fire to prove his progress

Panathinaikos have a tough schedule to complete until the next interruption in the National Teams Championship.

After qualifying in it Lanceoh Panathinayakas had a theoretically feasible plan Stokesman Super LeagueApart from competing with PAOKThis, however, is not confirmed by … Bull. Defeated by Astera Tripolibound with Athens Gallidia And at 0-0 TubaThe results brought the “Greens” to -5 off the top of the table and necessitated wins in the next few games.

After winning over him, there was only hardship between them Panzeraikov As she has sport with her, rises vertically AEKOn Sunday New Philadelphia And with him Olympics In 10 days Ok. Two games of his band Diego Alonso He likes to make it a 2/2, lined up, at worst. Instead of increasing the difference from the first place, we can reduce it by using some deviations PAOK and teams with the most points.

Panathinaikos’ legacy with AEK

Especially for Sunday’s match OPAP Arena“Clover” is called to put an end to a bad tradition that has been built up in recent years and wants to be unable to succeed at the headquarters of the Union. Is she in Nia? Philadelphiaor at Olympic Stadium Where Panathinayakas Their last win was on December 6, 2020, 2–1. After that the Greece Cup WinnersOne way or another, they could not win the 7 games they followed “at home”. AEK4 draws and 3 losses.

After and before the big derby OlympicsNo matter what happens in this, victory is the only option for him PanathinayakasIts premiere takes place League stage of Conference League. There is a plan to travel to Bosnia Boracay Banja LukaWhen the “three points” are mandatory, the “greens” enter the right and start collecting points to get one of the top 8 places in the standings. “Clover” will not be favourites, especially since the next European match is against the same team. Chelsea That is.

As one can easily understand, the Panathinayakas He has 10 days ahead of him in three matches in which he has to win, show consistency in his progress, hide his weaknesses and be effective in achieving his goals.